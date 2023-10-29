Any final decision on the cause of the death can only be made after a thorough investigation of the matter

Mystery surrounds 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's sudden death at L.A home

Matthew Perry, famously known for his role as Chandler in the iconic 90s sitcom series Friends, has left his fans heartbroken as it has been reported that the actor has died at the age of 54. The exact cause of the actor's death has not yet been learned.



Matthew Perry was found unresponsive

According to TMZ, the Friends star went for a 2-hour round of pickleball and, after returning, sent his assistant errand shortly afterward. The assistant called 911 after finding the actor unresponsive at his home.

Cause of Matthew Perry's death

Sources within law enforcement claim the officials responded and rushed over to a call of cardiac arrest on Saturday at a Los Angeles area home.

It has been reported that the actor appeared to have drowned. It remains to be seen what really happened on the ground before Perry's death.

Some other insiders suggested that there was no foul play involved in the actor's death.



However, any final decision on the cause of the death can only be made after a thorough investigation of the matter.



Matthew Perry's projects other than Friends

In addition to his iconic role in Friends, Perry also starred in several other shows, including Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, Ally McBeal, and The West Wing.