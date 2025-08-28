 
Geo News

Pedro Pascal expected to fill in for Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes film

Joaquin Phoenix abandoned his role in 'De Noche' last August

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 28, 2025

Pedro Pascal may replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes shelved film
Pedro Pascal may replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes' shelved film

Pedro Pascal is in talks to replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes' film.

The project was shut down last year after Phoenix abruptly exited just five days before filming in Guadalajara, Mexico. His departure—still unexplained—caused investors to back out, as much of the film’s financing relied on his star power.

Now, Pascal’s box-office pull could revive production on the shelved film with plans to restart production in 2026, depending on his schedule, Deadline reported.

If confirmed, Pascal would star opposite Danny Ramirez—who had already been cast—playing lovers who leave Los Angeles for Mexico.

Phoenix was previously a proponent of the film’s graphic intimate scenes. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further,'” the director told IndieWire in 2023. “This will be an NC-17 film.”

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin," Haynes admitted. "It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process.”

Meghan Trainor goes unfiltered on her school days
Meghan Trainor goes unfiltered on her school days
'Thunderbolts*' director gets honest about creating grey characters
'Thunderbolts*' director gets honest about creating grey characters
'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on weight he felt with his role
'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on weight he felt with his role
Kid Cudi opens up about dark past with weed addiction
Kid Cudi opens up about dark past with weed addiction
Travis Kelce took THIS step before proposing to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce took THIS step before proposing to Taylor Swift
How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'figured out rhythm' in relationship with daughters Khai, Lea?
How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'figured out rhythm' in relationship with daughters Khai, Lea?
Christina Applegate opens up about how her health scare 'broken' daughter Sadie
Christina Applegate opens up about how her health scare 'broken' daughter Sadie
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take it slow while planning future together
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take it slow while planning future together