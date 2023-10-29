 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce bops to THIS Taylor Swift classic love ballad

Travis Kelce is going public with his love for new girlfriend Taylor Swift after he was seen grooving to one of her famous 2008 hits

Travis Kelce is going public with his love for new girlfriend Taylor Swift after he was seen grooving to one of her classic songs.

The 34-year-old NFL star was seen on Friday night singing and dancing to Taylor Swift's Love Story after seeing one of the games of the World Series at Global Life Field.

The video, which was reportedly filmed on the day 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released, Travis was seen singing along to the 2008 love ballad.

In an adorable video, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sways back and forth with his hands, holding the bottle in the air, as he sings along to the line, "Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone / I'll be waiting, all that's left to do is run."

Fans have speculated that he was also recording himself while singing as he continued to glance down at his phone. In another game where his home team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, Travis was seen grooving to Tayor’s "Shake It Off."

Currently, the Lover crooner is in New York City when she was spotted leaving for dinner in the West Village, while Travis is visiting Texas.

The two confirmed their relationship after a month of romance rumors as they made public appearances holding hands for date nights in NYC.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor “has fallen for Travis” and her parents also approve of the footballer.

