 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death

Excerpts from Matthew Perry' memoir have resurfaced following his death by drowning

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

File Footage Matthew Perry Titled Peter Hitchens as complete tool in His 2021 Memoir
File Footage Matthew Perry Titled Peter Hitchens as 'complete tool' in His 2021 Memoir

The all-loved Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing of Friends), who tragically died of drowning at 54, had become a prominent advocate of addiction recovery during his last years.

Countless times, the Friends actor has gotten candid about his own struggles combatting addiction and abuse, on-screen.

Once the star was invited on Newsnight- a BBC current affairs program- along with the controversial author and strident anti-drug campaigner Peter Hitchens and an advocate for drug policy reforms Baroness Meacher.

The discussion involved specialist drug courts, and Perry was invited to serve as a magistrate.

Recounting his memorable presence on Newsnight, Perry tantalized Peter Hitchen as a “complete tool”.

Adding more onto the banter of Hitchen’s “bizarre-view” on drug abuse, Perry wrote that the broadcaster sounded “like some insane great-aunt who’d had one too many glasses of sherry”.

For the unversed, during the debate at Newsnight, “People who go through drug court have a 55 per cent less chance of ever seeing handcuffs ever again,” Perry made a comment.

On this, Hitchens confronted Perry’s view, as he described drug dependency as a “fantasy of addiction” and refuted its status as a disease. He also disputed the reality of drug dependency, opposing Perry, which later turned into a bitter exchange of comments at one point. 

More From Entertainment:

Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?

Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?
BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous
Tom Cruise to continue 'Mission Impossible' till 13 installment?

Tom Cruise to continue 'Mission Impossible' till 13 installment?
Royal family’s future depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Royal family’s future depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George
Matthew Perry’s last interview – ‘Friends’ star on how to battle addiction

Matthew Perry’s last interview – ‘Friends’ star on how to battle addiction
'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow breaks silence on Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow breaks silence on Matthew Perry
Why Matthew Perry never watched ‘Friends’: ‘I could go, drinking, opiates…’ video

Why Matthew Perry never watched ‘Friends’: ‘I could go, drinking, opiates…’
‘Friends’ official Instagram account pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry

‘Friends’ official Instagram account pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry was grateful to THIS 'Friends' co-star for always reaching out

Matthew Perry was grateful to THIS 'Friends' co-star for always reaching out
Prince William to end rift with Harry when he becomes King? video

Prince William to end rift with Harry when he becomes King?
Adele interrupts gig to dedicate Matthew Perry THIS song: 'Best comedic actor!'

Adele interrupts gig to dedicate Matthew Perry THIS song: 'Best comedic actor!'