 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

BTS V claims Big Hit Music brushed off 'emotional struggles'

BTS Kim Taehyung reveals K-pop agency neglected his emotional pain

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, October 29, 2023

File Footage BTS V exposes Big Hit Music for brushing off emotional struggles
File Footage BTS V exposes Big Hit Music for brushing off 'emotional struggles'

BTS’s Taehyung, also known as V, opens up about Bit Hit Music seeking business output from his emotional struggles.

During an interview with Weverse magazine, the K-pop idol V revealed that his staff sought business when he tried to share his emotional struggles with them.

Exposing this insensitive aspect of the K-pop agency, V told Weverse, “At one point I was struggling emotionally, and I was telling someone on staff about it, but they just went into work mode. You can get it all out later in lyrical form. It’d be good to sort through it.”

In order to cope with the situation, V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned in the interview that he opted to carry a diary with him.

“So I ended up keeping that diary half because of that and half because I was using my phone too much during the tour,” he stated.

Referring to the effectiveness of journaling your thoughts and feelings Kim Taehyung (V) addressed, “My number one priority is how something makes me think or feel, then I can explain what actually happened. Later on, I can look back and see how I was feeling at the time.”

Taehyung, the 27-year-old member of the South Korean boy band BTS, also described that he likes sharing feelings and experiences with others saying, “I usually share my thoughts and feelings to the other members, my friends, and sometimes staff members more than my family.”

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry’s sudden death case listed ‘open’ amid reports of no foul play video

Matthew Perry’s sudden death case listed ‘open’ amid reports of no foul play

Matthew Perry's 911 dispatch audio leaks: Shocking details

Matthew Perry's 911 dispatch audio leaks: Shocking details
Matthew Perry’s body taken for autopsy – listed ‘pending’ by coroner video

Matthew Perry’s body taken for autopsy – listed ‘pending’ by coroner
Matthew Perry’s ‘heartbroken’ family speaks out on ‘Friends’ actor’s untimely death

Matthew Perry’s ‘heartbroken’ family speaks out on ‘Friends’ actor’s untimely death
Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes
Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death

All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death
Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here

Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here
Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?

Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?
BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous
Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death

Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death