SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy

Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved iconic actor, Matthew Perry, who earned worldwide praise for his legendary performance as Chandler in the 90s hit sitcom Friends.



Since the actor's passing at the age of 54, tributes are pouring in from fellow celebrities as well as other well-known figures.

Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry

SAG-AFTRA's (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) president, Fran Drescher, has also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

She took to Instagram to express her condolences and pay tribute to the iconic actor. Drescher posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "So sad that on the eve of the brightest moon, we lost one of our brightest stars. A brilliant comedian but a sad clown."

She continued, "I didn’t know him but as Chandler, he will always be a 'friend' May you RIP dear one."

The Nanny star concluded her statement by saying, "Your talent will continue to make us laugh… health is wealth."

Matthew was a seven-time (Screen Actor's Guild) SAG Award nominee, winning for Best Ensemble Comedy Series in 1996 for Friends.



Perry was found unresponsive and ultimately declared dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy is underway into the cause of death.