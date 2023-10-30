 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints

Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints

Prince Harry would never admit that he made a mistake after leaving the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is pressured by his brand in order to stand firm on his ground.

Crisis Communications Advisor at 10Yetis.co.uk, Andy Barr, tells Mirror.co.uk that the Prince has fallen prey to PR tactics.

He tells the outlet: "Airing your family grievances via a globally best-selling book and ground-breaking documentary was never going to resonate well with the Royal Family let alone their team of advisors.

"The real power play here was between the armies of communications and brand advisors that both sides employ.”

He continued: “If the Royal Family and Harry had been more stern in their ruling that neither side should brief negative messages about each other to the press then much of the discussion could have been done behind closed doors, directly and with more dignity."

The expert added: "Whilst they garnered worldwide respect for not responding to every new sordid revelation, they could have better handled some of the more inflammatory elements such as the accusations of a physical altercation between Harry and William."

