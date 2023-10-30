Salman Khan has just been papped alongside a famed sportsman Cristiano Ronaldo

Salman Khan pals up with Cristiano Ronaldo: Video

Salman Khan shocks fans with a high-profile appearance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, around the same time as his film Tiger 3 is set to grace the silver screen.

The event in question is a boxing competition that also included other A-lister names like Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

Videos from the event also show the three sitting, side by side for the matches.

For those unversed, the boxing match was in between n Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

While Salman was papped in a black t-shirt and jacket Ronaldo’s wife donned an off-the-shoulder top.

The video has also shocked many fans on the internet since its release and has been dubbed a ‘crossover’ of epic proportions.

Check It Out Below:





In terms of current projects, Salman Khan is busy hosting Bigg Boss 17.




