entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry regrets leaving ‘that made-up nonsense’ life in UK?

The Duke of Sussex’s potential dive into wholesale products incites a number of questions

The Duke of Sussex’s future plans and potential dive into wholesale has just been referenced by experts who fear the day a home goods product will be released, given their limited money making approaches.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

The converastion began once Ms Elser started referencing the possibility of Prince Harry diving headfirst into wholesale product selling.

She started it all off by questioning Prince Harry’s motives, ambitions and even plans for the future.

So much so that Ms Elser also started posing questions akin to ‘how long before’ the world sees dishwashing liquid being repped by the Sussexes of Montecito.

Or “How long before we see the Sussexes go the whole hog and we see a watershed paid Instagram post coming out of Montecito?”

The biggest question however is “who else wonders if the real Harry might occasionally look in the mirror and think to himself, ‘I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense’?”

Because the only sure fire thing after all is that “no one is ever going to ask Princess Anne to pretend to like chicken tinga for the purposes of a paid TikTok.”

