Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also feature in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan shares first post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared his first social media post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo.



Taking to Instagram, the Tiger star shared a sweet photo with Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabia’s adviser, saying “My brother @turkialalshik had an amazing time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This was my first live boxing match experience. Thank u ..”

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning photo enjoying conversation at a boxing match in Riyadh went viral on social media, leaving fans swooning.



In the photo, Salman Khan and Ronaldo were seen smiling while chatting.

Salman Khan attended highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou with football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez in Riyadh.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Tiger 3.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.