Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47

Ariana Grande's drummer, Aaron Spears, has passed away at the age of 47, leaving the singer heartbroken.

Aaron's wife, Jessica, shared the news of the tragic passing of the drummer on his Instagram page and paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Jessica and the late drummer were married for 11 years, and they share a kid, a son named August.

Jessica's tribute to Aaron Spears

The post by Jessica read, "It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears."

She continued, "Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe."

She concluded her post by asking for privacy for her family in these devastating times, saying, "At this time we ask for privacy as we work our way through this. With love, Jessica and August."



Ariana Grande's condolences

Ariana shared her condolences in the comment section of the post as she wrote, "Heartbroken. my condolences to you all. I love you guys and I am so sorry. My heart is with you."

Travis Barker's condolences

Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, also expressed his sadness as he wrote, "I have no words. I love you so much, my brother, and will miss you. This doesn’t seem real. Praying for you, Jessica, and August."