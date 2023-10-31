 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, reflected on their relationship, sharing the actor’s little-known traits

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Matthew Perry had several brief romances. But Molly Hurwitz could finally be the one. However, things eventually broke down between the pair. Now, his literary agent is reacting to the death of her ex-fiancée.

Taking on Instagram, she remembered the Friends star, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.”

Describing his little-known traits, the 32-year-old said, “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”

She continued, “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Meanwhile, Matthew and Molly parted ways in 2021 after the duo started dating in 2018.

Explaining the calling off engagement at the time, the Massachusetts native told People, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them,” adding, “I wish Molly the best.”

On October 28, the star breathed his last after an alleged drowning at his Los Angeles house’s hot tub. His age was 54.

