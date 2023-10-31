 
menu
Showbiz
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Aarna Zahir

Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday plans revealed

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will also attend the party

By
Aarna Zahir

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday plans revealed
Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday plans revealed

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will host a grand birthday party to celebrate his success in 2023, according to Indian media reports.

The Pathaan actor turns 58 on November 2 and will be celebrating his big day in Mumbai.

According to a report by Times of India, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and other Bollywood stars are expected to attend Khan’s birthday bash.

Khan has reportedly the best year of his career in 2023 with Jawan and Pathaan collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore on the global box office.

It is also revealed that the teaser of Shah Rukh’s third film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, will release on his birthday.

He will watch the teaser with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will also attend the party with her co-stars from debut film The Archies.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan shares first post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo

Salman Khan shares first post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo
Salman Khan pals up with Cristiano Ronaldo: Video

Salman Khan pals up with Cristiano Ronaldo: Video
Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza
Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards

Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards
Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination

Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination
WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan
Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion

TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion
'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI

'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI
Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza
Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war

Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war