Leonardo DiCaprio's fans tease his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti 

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were recently spotted getting cozy as they attended a Halloween party.

The 25-year-old Italian model was all smiles in the steamy pictures taken at a bash in Los Angeles Saturday night.

While Ceretti was dressed for the occasion in a costume and bright red wig. 

The “Titanic” actor  looked extremely casual in a white T-shirt and black trousers with his signature black hat.

When Vittoria Ceretti took to her Instagram account to share her own photos from a different location, a large number of her followers and Leo's fans inquired her about the whereabouts of "Mr. DiCaprio" in the comments section. 

This is DiCaprio’s first public relationship since his split from Camila Morrone in August 2022.

