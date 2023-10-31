The 48-year-old actor is dating the 25-year-old Italian model

Leonardo DiCaprio's fans tease his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were recently spotted getting cozy as they attended a Halloween party.

The 25-year-old Italian model was all smiles in the steamy pictures taken at a bash in Los Angeles Saturday night.

While Ceretti was dressed for the occasion in a costume and bright red wig.

The “Titanic” actor looked extremely casual in a white T-shirt and black trousers with his signature black hat.

When Vittoria Ceretti took to her Instagram account to share her own photos from a different location, a large number of her followers and Leo's fans inquired her about the whereabouts of "Mr. DiCaprio" in the comments section.



This is DiCaprio’s first public relationship since his split from Camila Morrone in August 2022.

