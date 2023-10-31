Video: Jennifer Aniston's worst fears realized with Matthew Perry's death

A video of Jennifer Aniston talking about Matthew Perry's struggles with substance abuse has resurfaced after the legendary actor died at the age of 54.



In the 2004 video, the "Friends" star is seen wiping away her tears while discussing her co-star's drug addiction.

"We were not equipped to deal with it. You know nobody had ever dealt with that and you know the idea of even losing him or," says Aniston in the brief clip doing the rounds on social media.

The five surviving co-stars of the hit 1990s television sitcom "Friends" paid tribute on Monday to their fallen cast mate, Matthew Perry, in a joint message lamenting his death two days earlier as an "unfathomable loss."

In a brief statement published by People magazine, actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spoke out publicly for the first time since news broke that Perry was found lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement said. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The five former co-stars promised they would have more to say in time, "when we are able," adding, "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world."