Showbiz
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Hrithik Roshan shares romantic note for girlfriend on her birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date last year in February

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a heartfelt romantic note for his girlfriend Saba Azad on her 38th birthday, saying “It feels like home with you”.

Taking to Instagram, the War actor posted a stunning photo with Saba and wrote, “We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!”

He further said “That’s what it feels like with you. like Home.”

“That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you.”

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date last year in February and eventually made their relationship public at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May 2022.

