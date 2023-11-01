 
Showbiz
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin blessed with baby boy

Couple name their newborn son Muhammad Hasan Ikram

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. — Instagram/minalkhan.official
Pakistan's celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been blessed with a son on Wednesday (today), who they named Muhammad Hasan Ikram. 

Minal announced the happy news on her Instagram account, asking her fans and followers to keep her family in their prayers. 

"On November 1st, at 10:48am, we joyfully welcomed our beloved son shine, Muhammad Hasan Ikram to the world," wrote the 24-year-old actress. 

The couple got married last year on September 10.

As soon as the announcement was made, fellow celebrities and fans started congratulating the couple on the happy news. 

Earlier on August 7, Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple Aiman Khan (Minal’s sister), and Muneeb Butt were blessed with a second daughter.

The announcement was made by Aiman's sister through an Instagram post.

"Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL," she wrote as the caption of the post.

The post triggered an outpour of love as fans and fellow actors started congratulating the couple.

Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib were among others who sent warm wishes to the parents.

Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.

The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

