David Beckham to privately reach out to alleged mistress Rebecca Loos?

David Beckham landed in a new controversy after he discussed his alleged affair with former assistant Rebecca Loos in his hotly dropped documentary Beckham.



According to sources, Victoria Beckham was hesitant to open up about her husband’s alleged affair publically after so many years, but David convinced her to talk about it.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer was afraid the documentary might trigger Rebecca to do a tell-all of her own which would destroy their family dynamics.

Her fears became reality after Rebecca gave a candid interview after Netflix docuseries release, which has left Victoria “shaken” realizing she still harbours so much “anger and bitterness” for David.

“Vic knows the dangers of scorned women who still have axes to grind and she’s riddled with anxiety about what could happen next,” a source told Closer Magazine.

Now, the couple is talking to their lawyers about their options so they can end this rift with Rebecca once and for all for the sake of their family’s reputation.

The insider noted that Victoria has told David Beckham to privately reach out to Rebecca with a “peace offering” so she might leave their family alone.

“At this point, Vic is desperate to do whatever it takes to prevent further scandalous claims and has told David that contacting Rebecca privately for a peace offering might well be the best option at this stage,” the insider said.

The source noted that Victoria Beckham just want to “put this nightmare behind them once and for all.”