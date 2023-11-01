The Duke of Sussex recounts his observation into Prince William’s war

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

The Heir’s war of Windsor has been referenced the Prince Harry, in his memoir.

These sentiments and claims have been brought to light by Prince Harry himself.

Everything has been laid bare in his bombshell memoir Spare.

For those unversed the memoir contains shocking insights into dog-bowl fights that he and Prince William engaged in, since before Megxit.

The memoir released back in January 2023, the Prince also touches on the real issues that led to the great divide and recalled a’ secret meeting’ at Frogmore Gardens that started it all.

For those unversed, this occurred after Prince Philip’s funeral, on April 17th 2021.

“For months the Windsors had been at war,” recalled the Prince in his memoir.

“There had been strife in our ranks, off and on, going back centuries, but this was different.”

“This was a full-scale public rupture, and it threatened to become unrepairable.”

All of this occurred after multiple meetings to ‘clear the air’ occurred, and ended in heated exchanges between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.