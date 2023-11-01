 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

The Duke of Sussex recounts his observation into Prince William’s war

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months
Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

The Heir’s war of Windsor has been referenced the Prince Harry, in his memoir.

These sentiments and claims have been brought to light by Prince Harry himself.

Everything has been laid bare in his bombshell memoir Spare.

For those unversed the memoir contains shocking insights into dog-bowl fights that he and Prince William engaged in, since before Megxit.

The memoir released back in January 2023, the Prince also touches on the real issues that led to the great divide and recalled a’ secret meeting’ at Frogmore Gardens that started it all.

For those unversed, this occurred after Prince Philip’s funeral, on April 17th 2021.

“For months the Windsors had been at war,” recalled the Prince in his memoir.

“There had been strife in our ranks, off and on, going back centuries, but this was different.”

“This was a full-scale public rupture, and it threatened to become unrepairable.”

All of this occurred after multiple meetings to ‘clear the air’ occurred, and ended in heated exchanges between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

More From Entertainment:

Heidi Klum breaks the internet with 2023 Halloween costume after the worm

Heidi Klum breaks the internet with 2023 Halloween costume after the worm
Matthew Perry's drug test results reveal major detail

Matthew Perry's drug test results reveal major detail

Prince Harry thinks King Charles ‘never wanted’ him financially stable

Prince Harry thinks King Charles ‘never wanted’ him financially stable
King Charles gets strong warning over new roles for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice? video

King Charles gets strong warning over new roles for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice?
David Beckham to privately reach out to alleged mistress Rebecca Loos?

David Beckham to privately reach out to alleged mistress Rebecca Loos?
Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles

Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit
King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit
Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors
Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life video

Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life
Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya video

Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya
Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’

Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’