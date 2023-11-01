Anushka Sharma and Kajol also wished Aishwarya on her special day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 50th birthday with cancer patients

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with cancer patients at an event also attended by her daughter Aaradhya.



According to Times of India, the Devdas actress cut the cake with her mother Vrinda and daughter at an event organized for cancer patients.

The former Miss World also posed with the cancer patients.

Meanwhile, fellow Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma, Kajol and others extended love and sweet wishes to Aishwarya on her special day.

Kajol shared a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Wish you an awesome year ahead Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Happy birthday.”

Anushka also shared Aishwarya’s photo to wish her a very happy birthday. She wrote “Happy Birthday, Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light always.”

Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram and said, “Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Wishing you more happiness, success, love and great health.”