Jimmy Kimmel questions Diddy about his past, which draws hilarious laughter, leaving him in shock

Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview

Jimmy Kimmel has a habit of pulling his guests' legs. In the latest, Diddy was faced with some embarrassing past rumours which involved Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new music, the host pressed the music producer on the rumours that the Smith couple tried to pull in his ex for a threesome.

"I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?" the ABC host asked Diddy.

Shocked, Diddy took a moment to respond as the audience laughed in the background.

"This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here," the rapper quipped.

Unfazed, Jimmy presses the star, "Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?"

"I don't know what you're talking about. Jimmy, I thought we were friends," Diddy shared.

First pushed by Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, the story found ground online as he often repeated them in several interviews.

Meanwhile, Diddy and Jennifer were an item in the late 1990s. But the pair called it quits in the early 2000s.