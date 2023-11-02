Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari career suffers after divorce from popstar?

Report suggests Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari is not getting acting gigs since their divorce

Sam Asghari, ex-husband of Britney Spears, reportedly facing issues in getting gigs since he parted ways from the popstar.



The aspiring actor has become “damaged goods” following his separation from Spears, an insider told National Enquirer while speaking of Asghari.

"Sam made a lot of connections while he was with Britney, but now he's damaged goods," the insider alleged, adding that getting a job has become really tough for the hunk.

The insider said Asghari’s “learning a tough lesson," adding that he was “only famous and tolerated because of Britney.”

“He got high-profile jobs without having to pay his dues — all because of her,” the source continued. “Now, the same people he thought were his friends aren't taking his calls."

However, a recent report published by Radar Online has dismissed the claims, noting that Asghari’s career is thriving since the divorce.

The insider told the publication that Asghari faced no problems getting gigs as his schedule is fully booked.

Asghari and Spears shocked the world after they announced their divorce after 14-month marriage.