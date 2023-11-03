The Beatles’ drop ‘Now and Then’ music video - watch the Fab Four

The Beatles’ have released nostalgic music video for ‘Now and Then' featuring all four band members

The Beatles’ have released nostalgic music video for ‘Now and Then' featuring all four band members

Millions of Beatles fans around the world are rejoicing as the stunning video for the band's new track, Now and Then, has been released online.

Directed by the acclaimed Peter Jackson, who helmed the beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy - the video seamlessly weaves together captivating archival footage of the Fab Four with shots of Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr recording new segments for the song.

What makes the music video even more extraordinary is the inclusion of never-before-seen footage of the band.

The earliest known footage captures their performance in leather attire at a church hall in Merseyside during 1962, before they skyrocketed to become the world's most famous band and before their manager Brian Epstein convinced them to adopt their iconic smart suits.

In a mere 35 minutes since its debut on YouTube, the video has already amassed close to a 100,000 views.

This final Beatles song showcases the musical talents of all four members of the band: John, Paul, Ringo, and George.

For The Beatles' "last' song, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr used AI to complete John Lennon’s old lo-fi recording of the song, separating the piano sequence from Lennon’s voice.

“In John’s demo tape, the piano was a little hard to hear. And in those days, of course, we didn’t have the technology to do the separation,” said McCartney.

“Every time we wanted a little bit more of John’s voice, this piano came through and clouded the picture,” he added.