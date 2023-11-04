 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Arnold Schwarzenegger faces lawsuit over February collision with cyclist

The former California governor has been accused of driving at an excessive speed

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger faces lawsuit over February collision with cyclist

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Bodybuilding turned Hollywood star, has recently been slapped with a lawsuit by a female cyclist for an accident that happened back in February on a busy West L.A. street.

The former California governor has been accused of driving at an excessive speed and failing to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision between his SUV and the cyclist.

Arnold Schwarzenegger slapped with lawsuit

According to Radar Online, the legal documents obtained by the publication reveal that a woman named Joanne Flickinger that Arnold's SUV collided with her bicycle on a busy west Los Angeles street on February 5, 2023.

She has claimed that she sustained permanent injuries from the accident. Joanne alleges that she is unable to make a living because of the injuries and is seeking damages for medical expenditures, lost property, and loss in wages.

Arnold's collision with the cyclist

Previously, TMZ broke the story of Arnold's traffic mishap in February, and the publication, relying on their law enforcement forces, revealed that the seven-time Mr. Olympia winning muscle man was driving slowly but failed to hit the brakes due to a sudden turn by the cyclist.

Arnold has not yet responded to the lawsuit filed against him. 

More From Entertainment:

Madonna unfollows Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' revelations

Madonna unfollows Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' revelations
Kris Jenner's emotional birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner sparks controversy

Kris Jenner's emotional birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner sparks controversy
Travis Kelce keeps romance with Taylor Swift under wraps

Travis Kelce keeps romance with Taylor Swift under wraps
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter breaks down while talking about Aaron Carter's death

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter breaks down while talking about Aaron Carter's death
Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit video

Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit
King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour
Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US

Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US
King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism video

King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch video

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch
‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep video

‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep
Taylor Swift's '1989' dominates UK music charts

Taylor Swift's '1989' dominates UK music charts