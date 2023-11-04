The former California governor has been accused of driving at an excessive speed

Arnold Schwarzenegger faces lawsuit over February collision with cyclist

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Bodybuilding turned Hollywood star, has recently been slapped with a lawsuit by a female cyclist for an accident that happened back in February on a busy West L.A. street.



The former California governor has been accused of driving at an excessive speed and failing to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision between his SUV and the cyclist.

Arnold Schwarzenegger slapped with lawsuit

According to Radar Online, the legal documents obtained by the publication reveal that a woman named Joanne Flickinger that Arnold's SUV collided with her bicycle on a busy west Los Angeles street on February 5, 2023.

She has claimed that she sustained permanent injuries from the accident. Joanne alleges that she is unable to make a living because of the injuries and is seeking damages for medical expenditures, lost property, and loss in wages.

Arnold's collision with the cyclist

Previously, TMZ broke the story of Arnold's traffic mishap in February, and the publication, relying on their law enforcement forces, revealed that the seven-time Mr. Olympia winning muscle man was driving slowly but failed to hit the brakes due to a sudden turn by the cyclist.

Arnold has not yet responded to the lawsuit filed against him.