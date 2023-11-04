BTS Jungkook Owns Up to Past Mistakes

File Footage BTS Jungkook Owns Up to Mistakes

The youngest BTS member Jungkook does not shy away from accepting his mistakes and working on them.



In a recent sit-down with Weverse, the 26-year-old member revealed the erroneous side of his seemingly perfect personality.

“In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it,” told the golden maknae of BTS.

Additionally, the K-pop boy band star Jungkook also shares his new take on dealing with mistakes.

“But now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practicing. I started to keep things nice and simple. If you mess up, you just accept it and say, I make mistakes too.”

The Butter singer continued with the confessional expressing dislike for his bad habits.

He discussed with interviewer, “I don’t like the bad habits I already developed. They’re all I can see. I don’t want my movement to be limited in any way.”

For the unversed, Jungkook is really conscious of his habits. As per Koreaboo, Jungkook once changed attempted to change his way of holding chopsticks for the BTS Army.