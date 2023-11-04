 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Senior royal looks frail but in good spirits

The Duke of Kent is the first cousin of late Queen Elizabeth

The Duke of Kent attended a birthday reception held in his honor at the Embassy of Poland in London.

In the pictures shared from his birthday reception at the Polish embassy, the royal looked frail but in good spirits.

A statement issued by the British Poles, a leading bilingual media of the Polish community in the UK, shared multiple pictures of the royal and wrote, "We were honoured to participate in the birthday reception of HRH the Duke of Kent, organised by @AmbWilczek at the @PolishEmbassyUKin London."

It said: "Your Royal Highness, your unwavering support for various Polish charitable causes has earned the deepest respect of British Poles.

Your commitment to strengthening the bonds between our two nations is greatly appreciated. Thank you for the invitation, and once again, Happy Birthday!."

The Duke of Kent who is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II turned 88 on October 9."

The last time the British royal family lost a member was in September 2022 when the Queen died at the age of 96.

The Queen's son Charles became the king after her death. 


