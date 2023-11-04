What made Kim and Kourtney Kardashian move past heated feud? Deets here

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have patched up, but what led them to burying the hatchet?

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have patched up, but what led them to burying the hatchet?

In an episode of their reality show The Kardashians on Hulu, feuding sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian put their fight to rest, but what made the two decide to return to an amicable relationship?

As per the sisters, it was Kourtney who took the first step to bring an end to the longstanding fight by sending Kim a photo of their father Robert Kardashian. The sisters then reached a conclusion that it was time they moved on from the Dolce Vita feud.

"I feel like this is a step in the right direction of moving past [our fight] and moving past all of the drama," Kim said in the confessional.

Kourtney, for her part, said that the fight was like any other fight between siblings, noting that sibling relationships are “dynamic”: "Anyone who has sisters or siblings knows that dynamic."

"You could get into a crazy fight and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything's all good," she explained.

Viewers of their reality show, The Kardashians, will remember the even more explosive fight between the sisters which turned physical.

In The Kardashians season 3, the two showed a similar kind of reconciliation after their physical fight, with Kourtney saying, “Knowing that the goal was, like, not about who’s right or wrong, just, like, moving past it and getting to a better place. And then once we were through the edit, I [felt] like it was like-.”

“We can breathe,” Kim added.

“We can move on,” said Kourtney.