Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah made her first public appearance after LA judge ordered the actor to pay her $30,000 monthly in child support

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps out in style after winning child support

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah made her first public appearance in style after marking a huge win at a child support battle.

According to Page Six, the 29-year-old, who shares a 4-month-child with the Scarface actor, was spotted dining with her brother Nasser at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Friday.

The outlet captured exclusive pictures of the Sony producer wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of black slacks and a scoop-neck blouse while Nasser sported a baggy white top with a black jumper for the night.

Recently, a Los Angeles judge ordered the 83-year-old actor to pay Noor $30,000 monthly in child support and has been further mandated to pay additional $110,000 in full before starting the monthly installments again.

Moreover, Al Pacino will also have to pay $13,000 for a night nurse and any uninsured medical expenses along with a yearly sum of $15,000 for an education fund.

Noor and the Godfather actor started dating in April 2022, although it was subsequently discovered that the two had together since the COVID-19 pandemic.