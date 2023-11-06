Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle has been going through a hard time since she separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky's split

Kyle Richard, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has recently revealed the implications she observed on her life after going alcohol-free.

Kyle Richards on benefits of going alcohol-free

It appears that the actress is reaping nothing but benefits by adopting a booze-free lifestyle. Kyle stated that she has been an anxiety patient throughout her life, adding, "I am really surprised that all of a sudden my anxiety is so minimized at a time when it should be at its worst."

In an interview with Page Six, the actress said, "I stopped drinking, and I am doing everything I can to be as strong as I can," adding that her efforts are proving to be fruitful, and she was grateful for that.



The reason behind going alcohol-free

The 54-year-old stated that she wasn't an addict and had cut off booze from her life for fitness and health reasons, adding, "I had gained so much clarity since going alcohol-free."

Kyle Richard's weight lose controversy

Previously, the actress was accused of losing weight by using Ozempic, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes.

It stimulates insulin secretion, reduces the amount of glucose produced by the liver, and slows down the absorption of glucose from the intestine.

However, she clarified that she had lost weight by cutting out sugar, carbs, and alcohol and had not resorted to any medication to lose weight.