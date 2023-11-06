 
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

The songstress has only one solo album and has never bowed down to the music scene

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

American singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill had some egoistic remarks for her fans during her recent show in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The rapper, who often appears late at her shows, addressed the fan's concerns by firing back at them.

Lauryn Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'

Lauryn is on her tour to celebrate the quarter-century (25th) anniversary of her iconic album Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and just like usual, she appeared late on the show. 

She addressed the fans' concerns, saying, "I am aware of the people who complain about me being late to my gigs," adding that the audience should be grateful and count themselves lucky that she even shows up to perform for them.

According to TMZ, the songstress has only one solo album and has never bowed down to the music scene and instead embraced her one piece of seemingly great music.

The rapper had performed it over and over again and claimed that people love her album to this day.

Surprisingly, the crowd appeared to be supportive of her statement, and Lauryn also got the backing of her Fugees team during the tour. 

