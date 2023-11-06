Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance

Brad Pitt makes Ines De Ramon romance official with latest appearance at the 12th annual Art+Film Gala

Hollywood's heartthrob Brad Pitt and his partner Ines de Ramon finally confirmed their romance rumours as they stepped out for the 12th annual Art+Film Gala.



According to People Magazine, insiders saw the loved-up duo at the event, hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on Saturday.

It is the first official appearance of the Fight Club alum and the jewelry designer, who were first seen together last year in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

As per the report, the lovebirds opted not to pose for photos with sources close to them confirmed their appearance, indicating a vibrant and loving relationship.

“They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them,” a tipster told the publication. “They seemed to be having a good time.”

The Art+Film Gala was co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a frequent collaborator of Pitt. The event was dedicated to honoring acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher, whom Pitt introduced in a heartfelt tribute.

Pitt and Fincher have worked together on several successful projects, including Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

This recent public outing follows a romantic summer that the couple spent together, with sources describing their relationship as "going very strong."

In July, a close source mentioned, "They are doing great, and their relationship is still going very strong. The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company, and it's apparent to anyone who sees them together."