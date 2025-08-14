Drake seeks 'damaging' information about Kendrick Lamar

Drake's legal team files new motion in UMG lawsuit

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud sparked a legal battle, which is ongoing, as the former is seeking several documents about the latter in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.



In the latest motion, the Canadian rapper's lawyers are demanding that the record label hand over documents, if there are any, about the Grammy winner's alleged past domestic violence.



"From January 1, 2014, to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to allegations of domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other forms of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth," the request read.

Also, they want access to his longtime collaborator Dave Free's relationship with him and his children.

It continued, "From January 1, 2019, to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to David Isaac Friley (a/lc/a Dave Free) and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth's children."

It's reported that the reason behind this motion is that Drizzy's legal team is seeking to get any information which may hurt the 38-year-old's reputation after he, in his track Not Like Us called Drake a "certified paedophile."

Further, the information about Dave and K.Dot's children stemmed from the Views rapstar previously in his song Family Matters, alleging, “I heard that one of ’em little kids might be Dave Free / Don’t make it Dave Free’s."

Earlier this year, Drake sued the Universal Music Group for defamation after they released Kendrick's diss track Not Like Us.