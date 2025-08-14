Audrey Hobert reflects on bizzare strategy to attract attention amid debut album

Photo: Audrey Hobert explains rare strategy to attract fans' attention

Audrey Hobert reportedly had an uncanny expectation for her first.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the songbird, who is going to make her music debut with Who's the Clown on 15th August, admitted that she wanted her album to make a bold first impression.

For the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, that meant posing with a prosthetic-wearing clown, grinning eerily from behind, on the cover art.

“Just knowing that I was a new artist… I would have to capture people’s attention,” Hobert giggled in the chat.

“I thought that [the clown imagery] would be funny because the album itself is full of upbeat pop songs,” she explained and added, “I thought someone might look at that cover and go, is this ambient music or something?”

For those unversed, Long before her solo debut, Hobert had already built a buzz online due to her long-standing friendship with Gracie Abrams, whom she met at her fifth-grade graduation.

Her name has popped up in Abrams’ songs 21, Hard to Sleep and Good Luck Charlie.

She co-wrote several tracks on Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret of Us, including That’s So True, which soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay and Streaming Songs charts.

Photo: Gracie Abrams with long time friend Audrey Hobert

“To have a song in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, it means the entire world,” she said.

“It’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened. I’ve been a pop music fan my entire life, so it feels sometimes completely unreal, and to have done it with my most treasured friend, it’s literally my favorite thing,” she concluded.