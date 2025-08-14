 
Geo News

Audrey Hobert reflects on bizzare strategy to attract attention amid debut album

Audrey Hobert will make her music debut with 'Who's the Clown' on 15th August 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Photo: Audrey Hobert explains rare strategy to attract fans attention
Photo: Audrey Hobert explains rare strategy to attract fans' attention 

Audrey Hobert reportedly had an uncanny expectation for her first. 

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the songbird, who is going to make her music debut with Who's the Clown on 15th August, admitted that she wanted her album to make a bold first impression. 

For the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, that meant posing with a prosthetic-wearing clown, grinning eerily from behind, on the cover art.

 “Just knowing that I was a new artist… I would have to capture people’s attention,” Hobert giggled in the chat. 

“I thought that [the clown imagery] would be funny because the album itself is full of upbeat pop songs,” she explained and added, “I thought someone might look at that cover and go, is this ambient music or something?”

For those unversed, Long before her solo debut, Hobert had already built a buzz online due to her long-standing friendship with Gracie Abrams, whom she met at her fifth-grade graduation. 

Her name has popped up in Abrams’ songs 21, Hard to Sleep and Good Luck Charlie.  

 She co-wrote several tracks on Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret of Us,  including That’s So True, which soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay and Streaming Songs charts.

Photo: Gracie Abrams with long time friend Audrey Hobert
Photo: Gracie Abrams with long time friend Audrey Hobert

“To have a song in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, it means the entire world,” she said. 

“It’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened. I’ve been a pop music fan my entire life, so it feels sometimes completely unreal, and to have done it with my most treasured friend, it’s literally my favorite thing,” she concluded. 

Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?
Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?
Gloria Gaynor named to get the most 'prestigious' award
Gloria Gaynor named to get the most 'prestigious' award
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt tribute to 'smart' daughter Haven
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt tribute to 'smart' daughter Haven
Selena Gomez explains how picking fragrance ‘takes her energy'
Selena Gomez explains how picking fragrance ‘takes her energy'
Led Zeppelin explains absence from iconic Black Sabbath gig
Led Zeppelin explains absence from iconic Black Sabbath gig
Jessica Alba talks about daughters' habit that ‘drives her nuts'
Jessica Alba talks about daughters' habit that ‘drives her nuts'
Timothée Chalamet chases dream in 'Marty Supreme' trailer video
Timothée Chalamet chases dream in 'Marty Supreme' trailer
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls turning down iconic role
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls turning down iconic role