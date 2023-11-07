 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Lopez assertively shuts down catcallers targeting Ben Affleck

Jennifer and the American filmmaker's romance dates way back then their marriage, as they first dated from 2002 to 2004

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Jennifer Lopez assertively shuts down catcallers targeting Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez assertively shuts down catcallers targeting Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez didn't appear to be happy with the affection his husband, Ben Affleck, got from other ladies as evidenced by a recent incident from Sunday where she yelled at onlooker ladies for approaching her husband in a "good old-fashioned way".

According to TMZ, after enjoying dinner at The Ivy in Los Angeles, Ben played the gentleman for his wife by opening the car door for her. 

Jennifer Lopez takes a jibe at ladies catcalling Ben

As she got in, he went the other way around when a group of ladies in another car spotted the filmmaker, and they did an old-fashioned Hollah!

The songstress heard them catcalling her husband and assertively told them to "Back up, bitch!"

It has been unclear if the ladies in the other car heard the songstress taking a jibe at them, but one person who did hear her was Ben himself.

Jennifer and Ben's marriage 

Jennifer and the American filmmaker's romance dates way back then their marriage, as they first dated from 2002 to 2004. 

They later broke up but then tied the knot again on July 16, 2022, and have been happily married since then.

