Tuesday, November 07, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal

Princess Charlene shares two kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with Prince Albert

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

File Footage 

Princess Charlene of Monaco revealed her future plans for her kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, amid her husband Prince Albert II’s cheating scandal.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, said she would not push her kids the same “intense” path as her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco, formerly an athlete.

In a conversation with Monaco Matin, Charlene said she does not want to “push” her eigh-year-old twins “into training intensely for a sport,” adding, "The prince and I were Olympic athletes.”

"It’s a choice that’s very demanding and needs constant work, which speaking from experience, can have an impact on your childhood,” she added.

However, she revealed that even though she and her husband will not force their kids to do something against their will, her children are still very sporty.

"The first thing that felt essential for my husband and I was to teach them how to swim so they wouldn’t be scared of swimming,” Charlene said.

"These days, they’re very confident in the water and Prince Albert is often with them taking part in aquatic activities, for example over the summer."

