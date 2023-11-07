Billie Eilish slams the allegedly fabricated photo of her new hair dye

File Footage Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo

During Halloween, a fabricated picture of the Lovely songstress was circulated on social media.

Fans playfully teased the new, supposed multi-colored hair dye of Billie Eilish.

This fabricated photo of the What Was I Made For? singer featured her hair's top, which exhibited a pattern of three colors- green, red, and yellow.

The striking image started a social media buzz, with fans finding her hair color pattern similar to that of a heat map.

Shutting down this peculiar hair dye rumor, Billie took it to her official Instagram handle.

She responded through a repost of her hair-do and shared a similar picture of herself, but only with red hair strands.

In addition to this, the star hit back at everyone making fun of her hair-do choices.

She said, “y'all just be making s**t up.”

For the unversed, Billie Eilish is a 21-year-old Grammy Award winner. She has gifted the music industry with record-breaking tracks, including Happier than Ever, Lovely, What Was I Made For?, Everything I Wanted, and Bad Guy.