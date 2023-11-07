 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Samuel Moore

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo

Billie Eilish slams the allegedly fabricated photo of her new hair dye

Samuel Moore

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

During Halloween, a fabricated picture of the Lovely songstress was circulated on social media.

Fans playfully teased the new, supposed multi-colored hair dye of Billie Eilish. 

This fabricated photo of the What Was I Made For?  singer featured her hair's top, which exhibited a pattern of three colors- green, red, and yellow.

The striking image started a social media buzz, with fans finding her hair color pattern similar to that of a heat map.

Shutting down this peculiar hair dye rumor, Billie took it to her official Instagram handle.

She responded through a repost of her hair-do and shared a similar picture of herself, but only with red hair strands.

In addition to this, the star hit back at everyone making fun of her hair-do choices.

She said, “y'all just be making s**t up.”

For the unversed, Billie Eilish is a 21-year-old Grammy Award winner. She has gifted the music industry with record-breaking tracks, including Happier than Ever, Lovely, What Was I Made For?, Everything I Wanted, and Bad Guy

