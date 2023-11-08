 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. are dating? Insider reveals truth

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian fueled rumours she is dating Odell Beckham Jr. after she made a grand entry to the latter’s birthday party on Monday.

The reality TV megastar was seen at Odell’s 31st birthday celebrations held at the WAS in New York's Financial District with her bestie La La Anthony.

However, an insider close to the Skims founder debunked the speculations about Kim dating Odell, revealing that they are “just friends.”

The tipster told TMZ that the mother-of-four and the athlete are only good pals, adding that Kim is “not serious about dating anyone at the moment.”

Kim is “absolutely open” to finding love again if she meets the right person,” however, that person is not Odell, the source added.

This comes after it was reported that The Kardashians star and Odell have been spending a lot of time together with a source telling People Magazine that Kim is not “seriously dating” anyone,

They “are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” the insider said, adding, “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person.”

“Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to note that Kim also attended Odell's birthday last year.

