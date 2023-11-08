 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet disclosed as Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday next week

Britain’s King Charles will be missing his younger son Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on his 75th birthday, an insider has claimed.

The Cheat Sheet quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold as saying “Charles will be missing him (Harry) deep down.”

Harry has seemingly left King Charles ‘disappointed’ yet again over Archie and Lilibet after he snubbed the monarch’s invitation to attend his birthday party in UK.

King Charles will celebrate his birthday on November 14 with a small gathering of family and close friends, however, he will be missing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet yet again.

Earlier, when Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see the Duchess of Sussex or his grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Harrold said the Duke of Sussex would likely reach out to King Charles on his 75th birthday.

“Whether it is just a birthday card, a nice gift, or even a phone call, I do think Harry will be making the effort to reach out on his father’s birthday.” 

