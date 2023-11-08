Princess Charlene’s relationship with her children has just come to light

Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert have had a number of milestones during their marriage, from the birth of their twins to shielding them from the requirements of their birth right.

The birth of the Heir & Spare:

Princess Charlene has given birth to her two kids back in 2014, on December 10th.

The kids were born prematurely and are named, Princess Gabriella (born two minutes early) and Prince Jacques.

Given their preference on birth right, the Princess ended up becoming the Spare to her brother, shortly after birth.

Princess Charlene’ Bond With Kids:

Shortly after the birth of her twins the Princess sat for a candid chat and even dished over her new role as a mother.

According to The List she said, “I believe that a very strong protective instinct was born in me at the same time as them.”

“A very strong bond unites us, they are under my responsibility for the years to come.”

“And I will do my best to guide them, raise them, and pass on to them the values that my husband and I share.”

Princess Charlene’s Thoughts on Child Rearing:

The monarch of Monaco intends on putting off the truth behind her kids’ birth right for as long as possible.

According to the Monaco Matin, she believes, “I don't necessarily want to push them into intensive practice of a sport. The prince and I were Olympic athletes. It is a choice which is very demanding, which requires constant training which, I speak with full knowledge of the facts, can take precedence over your childhood.”