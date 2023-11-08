The Duke of Sussex’s biographer looks adamant on taking aim and ‘ripping apart’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles

King Charles is at risk of having his image ripped apart by Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

He broke it all down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece Ms Elser said, “Anyone with a vested interest in Crown Inc or Charles’ blood pressure best sit down because Endgame looks set to take aim at Buckingham Palace.”

The one-word title promises it will be a ‘penetrating investigation’ and will take readers ‘inside the royal family and the monarchy’s fight for survival,’ making it sound like the receivers might be coming in any day now to start stripping out the Vermeers.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser though, the blurb is the “real eye popper” in all of this because it reads, “An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, [and] a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image.”