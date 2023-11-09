Prince William is limiting his focus to less charities and quality work

Prince William reveals why he is patron of less charities: 'Focus'

Prince William applies father King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy approach when it comes to his own patronages.

The Prince of Wales is keen on working on smaller but richer tasks. Speaking to journalists at the Earthshot Prize Singapore, William said: “You have to remain focused, if you spread yourself too thin you just can’t manage it and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen."

William is a patron to less than a 100 charities, unlike the earlier Prince of Wales.

William added as per Daily Beast: “I care about so many things. Previously the family have been very much spotlighting, brilliantly, and going round and highlighting lots [of causes]… I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change—and bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”

He noted: “You have to remain focused, if you spread yourself too thin you just can’t manage it and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen.”

William became the Prince of Wales back in September 2022, after grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The eldest son of King Charles is npw King-in-waiting.