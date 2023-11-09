 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry looks detached and awkward without royal treatment

The Duke of Sussex has just been analyzed from top to bottom, during the Katy Perry concert attendance

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 09, 2023

The Duke of Sussex’s appearance and body language during the Katy Perry concert has just been analyzed.

Body language expert and royal commentator Judi James issued these claims after a series of observations regarding the Duke’s facial expressions.

For those unversed all of this is in reference to the royal’s presence at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency, where 

All of this has been issued during her interview with Fabulous.

During the course of that chat, Ms James referenced the momentary shifts in appearance and said, “One minute he is laughing with his wife and leaning to chat with her friends but the next there is this facial expression of detachment and a look of awkwardness.”

In the eyes of Ms James it is partly due to the fact that, “As a royal he would have inhabited royal boxes and private enclosures but here he is looking for his seat like any other punter, wandering into the wrong place and having to be tapped on the back by an usher and shown which row he is actually sitting in.”

