Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency show, "Play," took an emotional turn on Saturday evening as she gave an adorable shoutout to her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, marking the toddler's first public appearance.

The heartwarming moment unfolded during Perry's final performance as part of her Las Vegas residency, leaving fans and onlookers in awe. The proud mom paused during her performance of the hit song "Hot n Cold" to express her deep affection for her little one.

In a fan-captured video that quickly circulated on social media, Perry's words echoed through the venue as she gushed, "Daisy! I love you so much. You're my best friend, and I'm so glad you're here."

Addressing her daughter directly, who was dressed in an adorable Minnie Mouse costume, Perry added, "I'm gonna sing this next song – I think you know it?" The singer's connection with her daughter was evident as she acknowledged the toddler's presence in the audience.

Throughout the show, Katy Perry's love for Daisy Dove and her appreciation for her Las Vegas residency was on full display. As the night drew to a close, Perry took a moment to thank everyone who contributed to the success of her "Play" program, including her daughter Daisy. The emotional tribute didn't stop there.

In a video shared by an audience member, Katy Perry expressed her gratitude to Orlando Bloom, highlighting his role as "an incredible support system" and "an amazing father."

She then turned her attention to Daisy Dove, sharing, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove." Perry continued with heartfelt words about the impact her daughter has had on her life, saying, "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

The audience was in for another surprise when fan-captured videos showed Orlando Bloom and Daisy Dove dancing along during Perry's performance of "Chained to the Rhythm." The sweet family moment added to the emotional depth of the evening.

Katy Perry had initially surprised her fans by revealing her pregnancy with Daisy in the music video for her song Never Worn White, released on March 5, 2020. She shares Daisy Dove with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and welcomed her into the world in August 2020.