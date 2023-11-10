 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial

Robert's personal trainer says that the actor's workout session could expand from two to seven hours a day

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Robert De Niros trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial
Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial

Robert De Niro is currently entangled in a legal battle as he has been sued by his former assistant for alleged gender discrimination and harassment. It has been reported that the Hollywood veteran's personal trainer has also testified in the gender discrimination trial against the actor.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star's personal trainer revealed that Robert's workout session could expand from two to seven hours a day depending on the character he was filming at that time.

Daniel Harvey testified in favour of Robert De Niro

According to the transcript of the court documents obtained by Fox News, De Niro's personal trainer. Daniel Harvey, who has been working for the legendary actor for four decades, stated, "I started training with him in 1984, and I lived with him 330 days a year in New York City."

He continued that the training usually took place at De Niro's residence, adding, "We would be working on dialogue, and he would work with me two hours training and then maybe just walk the treadmill slow and do another three, four hours just working on his dialogue."

Harvey testified in favour of the actor, stating that though he was yelled at by the actor when he was younger, it had not happened in years now. 

He also stated that his monthly wage increased over time as he started at an hourly wage and then a salary of $55,000, and by 2018, his yearly salary was $375,000.

Lawsuit against Robert De Niro

Earlier, De Niro's former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, filed a $12 million lawsuit against the actor and accused him of getting more work and underpaying her, adding that the actor also used vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments. 

More From Entertainment:

John Wick's next thrilling chapter revealed by Director Chad Stahelski

John Wick's next thrilling chapter revealed by Director Chad Stahelski
Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations

Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations
Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA

Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA
Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’

Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’
Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high
Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face

Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face
Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors

Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors
Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers

Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers
Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'

Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'
Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her
Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water video

Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water
Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'

Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'