Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid has her reservations about her best pal Taylor Swift’s 'fast-moving' romance with Travis Kelce, an insider has revealed.

The supermodel senses something fishy about the way the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been 'acting' around her since sparking a romance with the NFL player.

A tipster told Us Weekly that Hadid thinks Swift is moving 'too fast' with Kelce, especially after ending a six-year-long romance with Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

The insider also revealed the reason behind Hadid being MIA from Kelce’s games, even though all of Swift’s other friends have attended them with her.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” the source said.

The insider emphasized that it's not a coincidence that Hadid has not been accompanying Swift to any of Kelce’s games since they started dating, even though she 'adores' the singer.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source noted.

While Hadid has not approved of Swift and Kelce’s romance, the Lover hitmaker has played a key role in her budding romance with Bradley Cooper.

According to the Deux U podcast, Swift has allowed them to use her apartment, and they were spotted spending an evening at Swift's home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, last month.