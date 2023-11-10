 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kid Laroi breaks silence on split rumors with long-time beau Katarina Deme

Kid LAROI subtly addressed his break-up rumors with long-time girlfriend Katarina Deme whom he dated for three years

Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Kid LAROI subtly addressed his break up rumors with long-time girlfriend Katarina Deme. 

KIIS FM radio presenter Kyle Sandilands recently quizzed the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Charlton Howard, about his love life on Friday.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show host started off by saying, “I heard you're single,” and wished that he recovers from the split soon, to which LAROI replied: “Thanks.”

The rumor mill started churning last month after fans noticed neither LAROI nor Katarina had wished each other on their three-year anniversary.

The speculations initially arose in August when LAROI removed all the pictures of the 19-year-old model from his Instagram account, and also unfollowed her.

He also shared a post on his social media hinting how he is going through troubling times, “I’m sorry I've been a bit silent. Been going through a lot recently," he had written.

LAROI further clarified that he just “needed space” to figure out his feelings and work and shared an update on his new project, “I shot the album cover & I'm working with the label to get you a date."

On the other hand, Katarina is still following her ex-boyfriend’s handle and hasn't removed his pictures from her feed either.

