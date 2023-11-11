 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert has been known to date over 30+ women before meeting Princess Charlene

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste & 30+ relationships

Prince Albert’s dating history sporting over 30+ women has just been brought to light amid statements from ‘illegitimate’ son

Below are the details of all the women Prince Albert is said to have dated before finding Princess Charlene and having twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,

In no particular order the list of women include;

  • Cecilia Peck.
  • Jean Simmons.
  • Janice Dickinson.
  • Catherine Oxenberg.
  • Catherine Alric.
  • Marina Anissina.
  • Sonja Morgan.
  • Cathy Lee Crosby
  • Michele Freeman
  • Donna Rice
  • Morgan Fairchild
  • Brooke Shields
  • Deborah Moore
  • Tamara Rotolo
  • Claudia Schiffer
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Tatum O’Neal
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Amber Norman
  • Simona Tagli
  • Nicole Coste
  • Angie Everhart
  • Julie Hayek
  • Tasha de Vasconcelos
  • Sallie Toussaint
  • Bo Derek
  • Alicia Warlick
  • Fiona Fullerton
  • Teri Weigel
  • Nancy Stafford
  • Patrizia Pellegrino
  • Lisa Marie Presley
  • Gabriela Sabatini
  • Khrystyne Haje
  • Kim Alexis
  • Alexandra Kamp
  • Shermaine Sharivar
  • Princess Charlene of Monaco

For those unversed, Prince Albert also has a son out of wedlock named Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.

He uses the family name of ‘Grimaldi’ in a hyphen, alongside his mother’s name of Coste.

For those unversed, his dynamic with the Royal Family of Monaco is also rather cordial, so much so that his royal aunt, Princess Stephanie also became his godmother.

