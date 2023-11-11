Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert has been known to date over 30+ women before meeting Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste & 30+ relationships

Prince Albert’s dating history sporting over 30+ women has just been brought to light amid statements from ‘illegitimate’ son

Below are the details of all the women Prince Albert is said to have dated before finding Princess Charlene and having twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,

In no particular order the list of women include;

Cecilia Peck.

Jean Simmons.

Janice Dickinson.

Catherine Oxenberg.

Catherine Alric.

Marina Anissina.

Sonja Morgan.

Cathy Lee Crosby

Michele Freeman

Donna Rice

Morgan Fairchild

Brooke Shields

Deborah Moore

Tamara Rotolo

Claudia Schiffer

Kylie Minogue

Tatum O’Neal

Naomi Campbell

Amber Norman

Simona Tagli

Nicole Coste

Angie Everhart

Julie Hayek

Tasha de Vasconcelos

Sallie Toussaint

Bo Derek

Alicia Warlick

Fiona Fullerton

Teri Weigel

Nancy Stafford

Patrizia Pellegrino

Lisa Marie Presley

Gabriela Sabatini

Khrystyne Haje

Kim Alexis

Alexandra Kamp

Shermaine Sharivar

Princess Charlene of Monaco

For those unversed, Prince Albert also has a son out of wedlock named Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.

He uses the family name of ‘Grimaldi’ in a hyphen, alongside his mother’s name of Coste.

For those unversed, his dynamic with the Royal Family of Monaco is also rather cordial, so much so that his royal aunt, Princess Stephanie also became his godmother.