Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5

Currently, Netflix’s Stranger Things has been making headway with production for season 5, after the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded, and its Hawkins’ resident sheriff is the one with the update.

In one of his most recent interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, sheriff Jim Hopper broke silence on plans for finalizing season 5’s set schedule.

According to the actor, began “getting a lot of calls” for his set schedule, barely 24 hours after the strike ended.

He weighed into everything by saying, “We have a while to shoot and to edit but we’re going to work as hard and as fast as we possibly can to get it to people”.

This is because “I know they love the show as much as we do and I can’t wait for them to see what’s up next, it’s really exciting stuff,” he also added before signing off.