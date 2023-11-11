 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5

Netflix’s Stranger Things has received a massive update thanks to its resident sheriff Jim Hopper

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5 

Currently, Netflix’s Stranger Things has been making headway with production for season 5, after the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded, and its Hawkins’ resident sheriff is the one with the update.

In one of his most recent interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, sheriff Jim Hopper broke silence on plans for finalizing season 5’s set schedule.

According to the actor, began “getting a lot of calls” for his set schedule, barely 24 hours after the strike ended.

He weighed into everything by saying, “We have a while to shoot and to edit but we’re going to work as hard and as fast as we possibly can to get it to people”.

This is because “I know they love the show as much as we do and I can’t wait for them to see what’s up next, it’s really exciting stuff,” he also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report

Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report
King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’ video

King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’
Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK
Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours
Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question video

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms
2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list
Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson