Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'

Some movies are so special that they leave behind a mark on the viewer. Sharing one such movie, Halle Berry put the crown on the 1992 Mexican film Water for Chocolate.



"One of my teachers at school told me to watch it," the X-Men star shared. "I was taking a course in cinema and filmmaking as an elective, and that started my love affair with foreign film."

Describing the romantic drama's magical realism, Halle said, "It birthed my ability to fantasize and dream, and I fell in love with this way of filmmaking that was very different from the movies that I had been enjoying at that time. That's one that just spoke to my mind."

Helmed by Alfonso Arau, the film was based on Laura Esquivel's novel. The plot revolves around a young woman (Lumi Cazavos) who cannot marry her true love due to tradition, leaving her heartbroken. However, she found a way to convey her feelings through cooking.