Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently welcomed her fourth child - first with husband Travis Barker, has reportedly introduced a strange rule for her family to meet his baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker.



Reports suggest she had enforced a strictly invite-only policy for her family to meet the newborn son.

Kourtney enforces an invite-only rule to meet her son

According to Page Six, the US Sun quoted a source revealing to the publication, "The couple has discussed and agreed that they will invite extended on an individual basis," adding that the momager, Kris Jenner, is on the top of the list to get invited and introduced to the baby.

Kim's spot on the invite-only list is unknown

The insider continued that Kim's spot on the family invite list is unknown as of yet.

The insider continued, "Kourtney claims that her rule is to protect the baby from germs and not to expose him to any risk, while in reality, it is a strategy to keep everyone at arm's length."

Travis slammed for drumming inside the delivery room

Previously, Travis's controversial act of practicing his drumming skills inside the delivery room sparked controversy.

Travis faces backlash for drumming insider delivery room

He faced severe backlash for his acts, with some fans labelling his stunt as annoying behaviour.